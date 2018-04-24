Melania Really, Really, Really Didn’t Want To Hold Her Husband’s Hand In This Video

Melania Trump was present yesterday when President Trump greeted the President of France. But the cameras picked up on something….

She REALLY didn’t want to hold his hand… pic.twitter.com/CWUeDlN6RE — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) April 24, 2018

