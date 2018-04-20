Entertainment News
Comedian Gary Owen Shouts Out Raleigh Coffee Shop That Didn’t Call Police On Homeless Man

Karen Clark
Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam Tour 2012 - Chicago, IL

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Comedian Gary Owen is in Raleigh this weekend for multiple shows at Goodnights. On his Instagram page, he shared a story of something he witnessed at a local coffee shop in downtown Raleigh.

Later, Gary stopped by Foxy 107/104 to chat with Karen Clark.

 

 

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn’t leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint — the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video — then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

 

