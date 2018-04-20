Comedian Gary Owen Shouts Out Raleigh Coffee Shop That Didn’t Call Police On Homeless Man

0 reads Leave a comment
Comedian Gary Owen is in Raleigh this weekend for multiple shows at Goodnights. On his Instagram page, he shared a story of something he witnessed at a local coffee shop in downtown Raleigh.
Read More: Video: The 2 Black Men Arrested At Starbucks Explain What Happened That Day In Philly
Later, Gary stopped by Foxy 107/104 to chat with Karen Clark.
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
24 photos Launch gallery
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks24 of 24
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours