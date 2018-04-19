Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Is Getting Married!

0 reads Leave a comment
Congrats are in order for Michelle Williams! The Destiny’s Child alum has gotten engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson, whom she met in 2017.
Had a blast seeing and meeting some amazing people from the NFL celebrating @kurtwarner13's induction into the Hall of Fame. Thank you @chadjohnson77 for bringing me into your world. He's been making fun of me because of all of my inaccurate football references. #HAILMARY 😘 Photography: @henryphotographs
