Michelle Williams Of Destiny’s Child Is Getting Married!

Karen Clark
LOS ANGELES: 43RD 'GRAMMY AWARDS' CEREMONY

Source: Frank Trapper / Getty

Congrats are in order for Michelle Williams! The Destiny’s Child alum has gotten engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson, whom she met in 2017.

 

 

Photos