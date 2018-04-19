? Of The Day: After 2-year Probe Of Prince’s Death, Will Anyone Be Charged?

4 reads Leave a comment
Prosecutors in Minnesota are set to make an announcement if anyone will be charged in their two-year investigation into Prince’s death, today at 11:30am. Prince Rogers Nelson, was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, and the cause of death was an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office.
Foxy 107/104 remembers the music icon with mixes and all your favorite Prince music this Saturday.
