Poll: Should Manager At Philly Starbucks Be Fired Or Boycott Store

Jodi Berry
A viral video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks has three very different responses from police, the company and community members. The police commissioner says officers did ‘nothing wrong’, while Starbucks CEO apologizes for ‘reprehensible’ incident. Meanwhile, Philly activists and community are calling for justice.

Celebrities and politicians are also calling for action.

