Poll: Should Manager At Philly Starbucks Be Fired Or Boycott Store

A viral video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks has three very different responses from police, the company and community members. The police commissioner says officers did ‘nothing wrong’, while Starbucks CEO apologizes for ‘reprehensible’ incident. Meanwhile, Philly activists and community are calling for justice.

WATCH NBC10 NEWS LIVE NOW: Protest and press conference planned Monday in response to controversial arrest at Philly @Starbucks https://t.co/dnRUfiFDT2 pic.twitter.com/bAv3mBlrSw — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 16, 2018

Celebrities and politicians are also calling for action.

This isnt just a @Starbucks issue. It's a global corporate issue. Companies haven't acknowledged they can no longer increase market share of demos not reflected on their boards, c-suite, talent acquisition/training & mkt teams w/ negative impact on the BAG and brand. #ITSOVER https://t.co/wASR9PWHY3 — Jeff Johnson (@Jeffsnation) April 15, 2018

Let's make one thing very clear….This is not a boycott @Starbucks situation….This is horrible management. The manager on duty was wrong. It's that simple…That's who needs to take responsibility for this wrong doing. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) April 15, 2018

Well Kevin, the fact that the CEO did NOT fire the “horrible management” means that the corporate sector of Starbucks is complicit. So this IS a Starbucks situation https://t.co/bWXwAV3Bwp — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 15, 2018

