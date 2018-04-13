Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth Wind & Fire Classic ‘September’

Is this a Friday the 13th prank? Taylor Swift just released her version of the EWF classic September. Now, there are certain songs you just don’t mess with, she gives the 70’s soulful classic a country feel. Just wondering, if EWF will receive any royalties?

Your Thoughts- Hot or Not?

Read Also:

