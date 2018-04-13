Entertainment News
Oh, No She Didn’t: Taylor Swift Cover’s Earth Wind & Fire Classic ‘September’

Jodi Berry
3 reads
Z100's Jingle Ball 2014 Presented By Goldfish Puffs - Show

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Is this a Friday the 13th prank? Taylor Swift just released her version of the EWF classic September. Now, there are certain songs you just don’t mess with, she gives the 70’s soulful classic a country feel. Just wondering, if EWF will receive any royalties?

Your Thoughts- Hot or Not?

