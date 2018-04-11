Another Reason Not To Use Public Restrooms…Or Just Make Sure You Don’t Use The Hand Dryer If You Do

0 reads Leave a comment
Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn’t Keep Their Hands Off One Another?
Remember When Diddy & J.Lo Couldn't Keep Their Hands Off One Another?
1. Diddy throws J.Lo a surprise birthday bash.Source:Wenn 1 of 13
2. Diddy wraps his arms around his girl as the surprise birthday bash fun begins.Source:Wenn 2 of 13
3. That J.Lo & Diddy back in ’99 at the VMAs.Source:Wenn 3 of 13
4. J.Lo cuddles in close for a pic with her man at the MTV VMAs.Source:Wenn 4 of 13
5. Jennifer & Sean dine at the Ivy restaurant.Source:Wenn 5 of 13
6. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs hit the 42nd Annual Grammys together.Source:Getty 6 of 13
7. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs do it up at the 42nd Annual Grammys.Source:Wenn 7 of 13
8. Jennifer Lopez & Sean “Puffy” Combs were the perfect couple at the 42nd Annual Grammys.Source:Wenn 8 of 13
9. J.Lo & Diddy made an appearance for a special edition of “TRL.”Source:Getty 9 of 13
10. Diddy and J.Lo cuddle in close for the 1st Annual Latin Grammys.Source:Getty 10 of 13
11. J.Lo & Diddy get live while walking hand-in-hand.Source:Getty 11 of 13
12. J.Lo & Diddy were picture perfect back in the day.Source:Getty 12 of 13
13. Diddy doesn’t look like he can handle all that woman.Source:Getty 13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
