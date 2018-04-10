Local
Don’t Miss The Spring Career Fair At Durham Tech Today

Karen Clark
2 reads
Equal opportunity applicants

Source: CHBD / Getty

Looking for a new 9-5? The solution might be found at Durham Tech’s 2018 Spring Career Fair! It’s today from 1pm-4pm!

 

 

