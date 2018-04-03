Could fans hear a collaboration between Missy Elliott and SZA?

0 reads Leave a comment
A fan tweeted he would love to hear Missy Elliott and SZA collab on a track, both artists weighed in giving fans hope that it might happen.
Check out their tweets below.
Missy Elliott has produced tracks for artists like Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige. Meanwhile, SZA’s latest project, Ctrl received 5 Grammy nominations and established the singer-songwriter as growing force in the music industry. Last month, SZA talked about the possibility of retirement after her sophomore album, hopefully Missy will produce several dream collaborations for SZA.
Read Also:
Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show
#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – add yours