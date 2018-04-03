Entertainment News
Could fans hear a collaboration between Missy Elliott and SZA?

Jodi Berry
Pemberton Music Festival

A fan tweeted he would love to hear Missy Elliott and SZA collab on a track, both artists weighed in giving fans hope that it might happen.

Missy Elliott has produced tracks for artists like Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige. Meanwhile, SZA’s latest project, Ctrl received 5 Grammy nominations and established the singer-songwriter as growing force in the music industry. Last month, SZA talked about the possibility of retirement after her sophomore album, hopefully Missy will produce several dream collaborations for SZA.

