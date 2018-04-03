Could fans hear a collaboration between Missy Elliott and SZA?

A fan tweeted he would love to hear Missy Elliott and SZA collab on a track, both artists weighed in giving fans hope that it might happen.

Check out their tweets below.

🔥🔥🔥 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 31, 2018

A dangerous dream I only dreamt in me dreams 😰✨ https://t.co/jjpAaGjdMk — SZA (@sza) April 1, 2018

Missy Elliott has produced tracks for artists like Aaliyah, Mariah Carey, and Mary J. Blige. Meanwhile, SZA’s latest project, Ctrl received 5 Grammy nominations and established the singer-songwriter as growing force in the music industry. Last month, SZA talked about the possibility of retirement after her sophomore album, hopefully Missy will produce several dream collaborations for SZA.

Read Also:

Erica Campbell Gets Her Own Reality Show

#AaliayhForMAC Makeup Line Debuts In June

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: