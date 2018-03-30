Celebrity News
Was Meghan Markle Born To Be Royal? Was It Fate Or Destiny?

bvick
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Meghan Markle is the talk of the town. The wedding is a little over a month away. A video of Markle has surface that further proves that she was meant to be an actress and royalty.

Isn’t that cute! Aww! Markle won’t be crown queen even if Harry becomes king but a lot of people have die for that to happen. Like 5 people – Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the new baby, so that’s not happening. But even if she gets the title of Duchess, she will still be royal! We are soooo excited.

May 19th is going to be a great day. The wedding will begin at noon or 7am in the US. No details yet on what stations will be broadcasting the wedding but you know you’ll be able to see it somewhere!

Check Out Meghan Markle's Most Fashionable Moments

Check Out Meghan Markle's Most Fashionable Moments

Future wife of Price Harry, Meghan Markle, has some serious style! We rounded up the most stylish photos of the future royale.

