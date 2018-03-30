Was Meghan Markle Born To Be Royal? Was It Fate Or Destiny?

Meghan Markle is the talk of the town. The wedding is a little over a month away. A video of Markle has surface that further proves that she was meant to be an actress and royalty.

Isn’t that cute! Aww! Markle won’t be crown queen even if Harry becomes king but a lot of people have die for that to happen. Like 5 people – Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the new baby, so that’s not happening. But even if she gets the title of Duchess, she will still be royal! We are soooo excited.

May 19th is going to be a great day. The wedding will begin at noon or 7am in the US. No details yet on what stations will be broadcasting the wedding but you know you’ll be able to see it somewhere!