Celebrity News
Home > Celebrity News

Donald Glover’s Animated Deadpool Show Gets Pulled

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
69th Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Emmy winner, Donald Glover along with his brother Stephen Glover were working on an animated version of “Deadpool” for FXX (the sister station of FX & FOX) but the show got pulled before the first show was done. Why? FX says it was “creative differences.” Some other media outlets are saying  that Glover was to busy to do the show.

Well Glover is a little busy. He will start on a promotional tour for  “Solo: A Star Wars Story” where he plays Lando Calrissian, the same character that Bill Dee Williams played in “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”. “Solo” hits theaters on May 25th. He is also the voice for Simba in the live-action version of “The Lion King” which hits theaters on July 19, 2019. Oh and he has a his hit FX series, “Atlanta”. But Glover disagrees that he’s too busy. He even posted a tweet saying so, “for the record: i wasn’t too busy to work on deadpool.” The tweet has been deleted.

To prove how unhappy he is, Glover even tweeted out a reference-heavy 15-page Deadpool script. The script talks about a lot of current issues including  the Beyoncé biting sagaBlack PantherFortnite, Bitcoin fluctuations, Taylor Swift, the merits of YBN Nahmir and Rich the Kid, and much more. No word yet on if Marvel plans to shop the animated series to another network. Some how I can see Netflix or Hulu picking it up.

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

8 photos Launch gallery

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Continue reading The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

The Internet’s Reaction To Donald Glover’s Migos Shout-Out At The Golden Globes Is Priceless

Donald Glover gave a shout-out to the Migos during his Golden Globes acceptance speech and the Internet went wild.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event
Roseanne Barr Throws Shade At Wendy Williams During…
 8 hours ago
03.29.18
Trending Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Trending
Get Your $35 Women’s Empowerment Tickets Here!
 9 hours ago
03.29.18
‘Empire’ Recap: It’s Up To Cookie To Save…
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield And Kim Zolciak
 18 hours ago
03.29.18
Serena Williams Talks Pregnancy, Marriage In HBO Docuseries…
 20 hours ago
03.29.18
New York State Of Mind: The Giants Are…
 20 hours ago
03.29.18
Bag Secured : “Prison Bae” Jeremy Meeks And…
 21 hours ago
03.29.18
Groupon Apologizes For ‘N*gger Brown’ Boots
 21 hours ago
03.29.18
Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz and John Cena Talk…
 23 hours ago
03.29.18
SMH: Watch One Woman Take Baby Mama Drama…
 24 hours ago
03.29.18
LOL: This Man Nearly Lost His Mind When…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
DUH: Tyra Banks & 14 Other Stars Who…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
We Laughed Out Loud After Reading These Strange…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Queen Of Targét: All The Times Beyoncé Was…
 1 day ago
03.29.18
Photos