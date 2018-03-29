Donald Glover’s Animated Deadpool Show Gets Pulled

Emmy winner, Donald Glover along with his brother Stephen Glover were working on an animated version of “Deadpool” for FXX (the sister station of FX & FOX) but the show got pulled before the first show was done. Why? FX says it was “creative differences.” Some other media outlets are saying that Glover was to busy to do the show.

Well Glover is a little busy. He will start on a promotional tour for “Solo: A Star Wars Story” where he plays Lando Calrissian, the same character that Bill Dee Williams played in “Star Wars: Empire Strikes Back” and “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi”. “Solo” hits theaters on May 25th. He is also the voice for Simba in the live-action version of “The Lion King” which hits theaters on July 19, 2019. Oh and he has a his hit FX series, “Atlanta”. But Glover disagrees that he’s too busy. He even posted a tweet saying so, “for the record: i wasn’t too busy to work on deadpool.” The tweet has been deleted.

To prove how unhappy he is, Glover even tweeted out a reference-heavy 15-page Deadpool script. The script talks about a lot of current issues including the Beyoncé biting saga, Black Panther, Fortnite, Bitcoin fluctuations, Taylor Swift, the merits of YBN Nahmir and Rich the Kid, and much more. No word yet on if Marvel plans to shop the animated series to another network. Some how I can see Netflix or Hulu picking it up.