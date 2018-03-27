Pacific Rim 2 Wins The Box Office

Last weekend Pacific Rim 2 won the box office. Pacific Rim 2 grossed over $28 Million and Black Panther came in number 2 with over $17 million. Not bad for Black Panther. They weren’t in as many theaters as they were when it opened, Black Panther was on 4,020 screens according to Box Office Mojo but now it’s on 3,370 and Pacific Rim 2 is on 3,708 screens.

The interesting thing about Black Panthers’ success is that it’s not slowing down. Now that it has won the title of the highest grossing superhero movie ever, people are going back to see it. Will Avengers: Infinity War dethrone Black Panther? That is the next question. We’ll find out after Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th. Hummm Either way…last weekends biggest movies stared black men! YES! #blackboyjoy