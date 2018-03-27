Pacific Rim 2 Wins The Box Office

Last weekend Pacific Rim 2 won the box office. Pacific Rim 2 grossed over $28 Million and Black Panther came in number 2 with over $17 million. Not bad for Black Panther. They weren’t in as many theaters as they were when it opened, Black Panther was on 4,020 screens according to Box Office Mojo but now it’s on 3,370 and Pacific Rim 2 is on 3,708 screens.
The interesting thing about Black Panthers’ success is that it’s not slowing down. Now that it has won the title of the highest grossing superhero movie ever, people are going back to see it. Will Avengers: Infinity War dethrone Black Panther? That is the next question. We’ll find out after Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th. Hummm Either way…last weekends biggest movies stared black men! YES! #blackboyjoy
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: From WACO To Wakanda, See What Everyone Wore To Mama Tina's Wearable Art Gala
Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson knows how to throw a party and her 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala was no exception. The mother of today's' biggest superstars chaired the event with her husband, Richard Lawson. The event is to support fine art and to celebrate and support African-American artists whose inspiring pieces will be up for auction to support teen mentorship programs, Tina's Angels and Richard's Warriors as well as WACO's Mobile Arts Theater. This event is the signature and premiere event for WACO Theater. Click through our gallery to see all the Wakanda inspired looks from Black Hollywood's favorite stars. Which look is your favorite?