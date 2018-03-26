Ricky Bell and His Wife Have New Music

Ricky Bell of New Edition and BBD fame has a new song out but not with his normal groups. This time he has a song out with his wife, Amy Correa Bell. They’ve been married for 14 years but this is the first time that they have released a song together.

Correa Bell is an actress and a singer. She has released several Spanish songs and has sang with her brothers’ group, The Correa Bros. She was also a member of the group Gryrlz Society and was signed to MCA Records. In 1015, She performed at Coachella the band, Hot Natured. Now she has a smooth ballad with her husband.

The Bells have promised 100-percent of the proceeds from the single’s sales will go to Direct Relief, a charity that provides life-saving medical aid to those affected by poverty and emergencies. The music video was directed by actress, Meagan Good.

ESSENCE talked to the Bells about their love story. How they have handled their challenges while dealing Bell battle with addiction which still is a shock to New Edition fans. Who knew? But they have stayed strong and are fighting to keep their marriage on track. Congratulations to the Bells.