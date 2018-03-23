News
Campaign To Save Toys R Us

Isaac Larian, the CEO behind Bratz dolls and Little Tike toys is on a mission to save Toys R Us! He and two other unidentified investors have pledged $200 million to try and save about 400 of the renaming 735 US stores that are scheduled to close. He hopes that with small donations from the public who love the store they can raise $1 Billion. So far the Go Fund Me page has raised $200,031,003 of $1.0B goal. That was raised by 948 people in 1 day! Wow!

There are different levels to donate with different awards from $5 where you’ll get a #SaveToysRUs bumper sticker to $1,000 and you’ll get a #SaveToysRUs bumper sticker, pin and magnet plus a “I’ll ALWAYS be a Toys R Us kid” t-shirt and a Little Tikes Build-A-House to $50,000 and you’ll get #SaveToysRUs bumper sticker, pin and magnet plus a “I’ll ALWAYS be a Toys R Us kid” t-shirt plus a block party.

“This is an American icon that has to be saved,” Larian said. “I used to take my kids there instead of Disneyland. This needs to be saved for the next generation.”

 This comes the same day as founder of Toys R Us, Charles P. Lazarus passes away at the age of 94. Would you donate to help save Toys R Us?

