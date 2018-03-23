Entertainment News
Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel for estimated $300M

Jodi Berry
Byron Allen's Oscar Gala Viewing Party To Support The Children's Hospital Los Angeles - Inside

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Over the years, Comedian Byron Allen has amassed his media empire on the low-low. Allen is the founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, and now the new owner of the Weather Channel. That’s right, the Weather Channel where you see James Cantore, Paul Goodloe and a host of  meteorologists broadcasting  weather forecasts and weather-related news. Allen’s Entertainment Studios Inc. bought the Weather Channel from the Blackstone Group, Bain Capital and Comcast for an estimated $300M.

Entertainment Studios owns seven TV channels, including Comedy.tv and Justice Central.tv, which are distributed online and by pay-TV providers. It also owns TheGrio.com, a website devoted to African-American stories and issues.

Congrats Byron make that money!

Gucci Commits $1M To Beyoncé And UNICEF For BeyGood4Burundi

Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel for estimated $300M

