Congrats: Comedian Byron Allen buys the Weather Channel for estimated $300M

Over the years, Comedian Byron Allen has amassed his media empire on the low-low. Allen is the founder and owner of Entertainment Studios, and now the new owner of the Weather Channel. That’s right, the Weather Channel where you see James Cantore, Paul Goodloe and a host of meteorologists broadcasting weather forecasts and weather-related news. Allen’s Entertainment Studios Inc. bought the Weather Channel from the Blackstone Group, Bain Capital and Comcast for an estimated $300M.

Entertainment Studios owns seven TV channels, including Comedy.tv and Justice Central.tv, which are distributed online and by pay-TV providers. It also owns TheGrio.com, a website devoted to African-American stories and issues.

Congrats Byron make that money!

For the last 25 years, Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios has built business lines that have reached hundreds of millions of viewers and consumers. Acquiring @weatherchannel is the first step in broadening our Entertainment Studios business base! https://t.co/dn5qgwH4Jp — EntertainmentStudios (@ESdotTV) March 22, 2018

