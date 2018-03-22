Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke & Pharrell “Got To Give It Up”

Karen Clark
21 reads
Leave a comment
Marvin Gaye

Source: David Corio / Getty

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams need to go withdraw some money from the bank because they owe Marvin Gaye’s family $5.3 million, according to Ninth Circuit judge, Milan D. Smith Jr.

Basically, the judge says that the hit by Robin and Pharrell infringed on the copyright of Gaye’s 1977 song Got To Give It Up.

According to Okayplayer:

Circuit Judge Milan Smith also upheld an award of 50 percent of all future royalties from “Blurred Lines,” the world’s no.1 best selling song of 2013, to Gaye’s family. The judge restored the jury finding that Interscope record label and T.I., who was featured on the track, should not be liable.

Jurors had awarded the Gayes $7.4 million, but U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt reduced the sum to $5.3 million, alongside the addition of royalties.

Frankie Gaye and Nona Gaye, two of the late singer’s children, called the decision “a victory for the rights of all musicians.”

 

Photo of Maya Angelou

Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

11 photos Launch gallery

Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

Continue reading Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

Women Of Words: Black Women Poets You Should Know

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Marvin Gaye , Pharrell Willimas , Robin Thicke

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Marvin Gaye
Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke &…
 3 hours ago
03.22.18
‘Atlanta’ Star Zazie Beetz Shines In ‘Deadpool 2’…
 4 hours ago
03.22.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
Little African-American girl in a pumpkin patch
Share This With Someone You Know…We All Need…
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens - Show
Queen Latifah Produced “Surprise” Segment On The Last…
 5 hours ago
03.22.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
See Terry Crews As Bedlam In The Newest…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
Not Even A Hospital Bed Could Stop This…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
LOL: Viral Clip Shows All The Fam You…
 6 hours ago
03.22.18
James R. Talks ‘Taking’ Jaquae’s Girl & 4…
 7 hours ago
03.22.18
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah’s Mother Rita Owens Has Died After…
 8 hours ago
03.22.18
He Tried It! White Writer Blames ‘Black Panther’s’…
 17 hours ago
03.22.18
Judge Honors Jill Scott’s Prenup, Denies Estranged Husband’s…
 18 hours ago
03.22.18
The Weinstein Company Owes Malia Obama Money For…
 19 hours ago
03.22.18
Photos