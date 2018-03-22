Marvin Gaye’s Family Wins…Judge Says Robin Thicke & Pharrell “Got To Give It Up”

Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams need to go withdraw some money from the bank because they owe Marvin Gaye’s family $5.3 million, according to Ninth Circuit judge, Milan D. Smith Jr.

Basically, the judge says that the hit by Robin and Pharrell infringed on the copyright of Gaye’s 1977 song Got To Give It Up.

According to Okayplayer:

Circuit Judge Milan Smith also upheld an award of 50 percent of all future royalties from “Blurred Lines,” the world’s no.1 best selling song of 2013, to Gaye’s family. The judge restored the jury finding that Interscope record label and T.I., who was featured on the track, should not be liable.

Jurors had awarded the Gayes $7.4 million, but U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt reduced the sum to $5.3 million, alongside the addition of royalties.

Frankie Gaye and Nona Gaye, two of the late singer’s children, called the decision “a victory for the rights of all musicians.”

