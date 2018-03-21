Take our Poll: Do you Trust Facebook with your data

Facebook officials are scheduled to meet again with U.S. lawmakers amid growing concerns and public outrage over the misuse of private information. The consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, is accused of harvesting the data of 50 million Facebook users without permission and failing to delete when told to. The data was then used to profile people and deliver pro-Trump material to them, to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

