National
Home > National

Take our Poll: Do you Trust Facebook with your data

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Facebook Exhibits Technologies At Innovation Hub

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty

Facebook officials are scheduled to meet again with U.S. lawmakers amid growing concerns and public outrage over the misuse of private information. The consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, is accused of harvesting the data of 50 million Facebook users without permission and failing to delete when told to. The data was then used to profile people and deliver pro-Trump material to them, to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Did Facebook cross the line in Cambridge Analytica?

Take our Poll:

Must Read:

Austin Bombing Suspect Dead: Here’s Everything We Know

Multiple Injuries Reported After High School Shooting In Maryland

Cambridge Analytica , facebook , FB , private information

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Take our Poll: Do you Trust Facebook with your data

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 20 hours ago
03.20.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Video: Check Out These Important Details About Women’s…
 21 hours ago
03.20.18
16 items
Here’s Who Tore Down The Stage At The…
 22 hours ago
03.20.18
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey sparks controversy on social media with…
 23 hours ago
03.20.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 24 hours ago
03.20.18
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Go Mary .. Go Mary !!! ﻿Blige To…
 1 day ago
03.20.18
Jay Z Invests $3 Million Into An App…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Prince Harry Reportedly Refuses Prenup Ahead Of Marriage…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Desus & Mero Just Dropped Some Merch With…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Watch: Birdman Talks Why He’s Not Involved In…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Beef Or Nah? LeBron James And Tyronn Lue’s…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Hollywood’s ‘Museum Of Failure’ Celebrates Iconic Flops Throughout…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
John Boyega And Scott Eastwood On Pacific Rim,…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Migos Tries To Teach Fox Reporter How To…
 2 days ago
03.20.18
Photos