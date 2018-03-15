Don’t Miss Out On One Of The Largest Easter Egg Hunts In Rocky Mount!

It’s almost time for Easter Egg Hunts!!

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Sunday, March 25, 2018

2:00 – 4:00 PM Imperial Centre open til 5:00 pm

Join us on Sunday March 25th for the city of Rocky Mount’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the Imperial Centre! The Easter Eggstravaganza is Rocky Mount’s largest Easter egg hunt- with egg hunts for all ages and thousands of eggs to find! Egg hunts are divided into specific age groups from infants through children age 12. Egg hunts will be accompanied by inflatable games, free admission to the Children’s Museum, and other special activities! Also FREE hot dog combos to be given away while supplies last!

Don’t forgot to look for the golden egg during each hunt to win a GRAND Prize giveaway.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Our egg hunts are divided into zones based on age. At registration, your child will get a colored wristband that coordinates with the colored zone that your child should enter. Egg hunts for each group will be held in different locations around the Imperial Centre campus. Maps will be available the day of the egg hunts to help direct you to the location of the egg hunt for your child. When are the egg hunts? 2:15 PM – Ages 0-3 2:30 PM – Ages 4-6 2:45 PM – Ages 7-9 3:00 PM – Special Needs Children 3:15 PM – Ages 10-12

We recommend bringing a basket or bag to place eggs in. Is there an egg hunt for kids with special needs? Yes! We have a egg hunt zone specifically for kids with special needs at 3:00 PM.

