This Porn Star Might Take Down The Trump Administration

Of all the ways to get 45 out of here, who would have guessed veteran porn star Stormy Daniels would be it.

As details of Agent Orange and Ms. Daniels’ private party and illegal payment unravel, it’s looking more and more like Trump used campaign resources to cheat on his wife.

Folks, to be clear: when I say this scandal could bring Trump down it’s NOT because he is misogynistic pig, it’s because he and/or Cohen may have broken the law. https://t.co/F6bnHNTQuM — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) March 10, 2018

In other news, Stormy says business is booming since the story broke.

Porn star Stormy Daniels says Trump scandal has been good for business https://t.co/CWliGpCPF5 pic.twitter.com/VXZew4GxnF — CNN (@CNN) March 10, 2018

