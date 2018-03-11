Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding WKYS’ The Fam Incident

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
The Fam In The Morning

Source: Cleavon / WKYS

This week, all ears were turned in as drama transpired on-air between DC’s WKYS The Fam hosts Danni Starr, QuickSilva, and DJ 5’9. The incident began when Danni Starr was “ambushed” by her co-hosts who invited a woman she denied a babysitting job to the show. The results were a heated argument and Danni Starr abruptly leaving the show. Cathy Hughes has issued a statement regarding the drama, showing her support for a fellow woman in media.

 

Cathy Hughes

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Yesterday I co-hosted The Fam on WKYS 93.9 FM in Washington D.C. with the female talent of this station as an act of solidarity to support the show’s co-host Danni Starr who was placed in an embarrassing situation on live radio Thursday – International Women’s Day. The aftermath of this emotionally charged interaction became national news and has played out on social media for the past 48 hours.

After a full investigation, I’ve learned this incident was a radio prank ‘gone bad.’ None of our talent were adequately informed or prepared to have effectively executed this prank on Danni Starr. We have taken the necessary steps to resolve this matter. I agreed with Danni Starr’s expressed public sentiments that QuickSilva and DJ 5’9 are good guys who would never deliberately harm her or intentionally cause her embarrassment.

I stand firmly behind The Fam and will be providing the team a time of healing and refocus so they can continue to entertain, inspire and inform our listeners in the morning. To that end, next week’s show will be hosted by KYS DC’s afternoon drive personality Angie Ange and Baltimore Q92’s Konan, who himself is DC homegrown.

Once again, I apologize to our listeners who had to experience this most unfortunate incident. I appreciate your continued support of WKYS, but more importantly our talent, Danni Starr, QuickSilva and DJ 5’9. I’m prayerful we all will emerge a stronger family.

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Issues Statement Regarding WKYS’ The Fam Incident

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump In Atlantic City
Trump Says He Could Beat Oprah Because He…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
On the Run 2 Tour
Beyonce And Jay Z Are Hitting The Road…
 3 hours ago
03.12.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.12.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Nene Gets Accused Of Calling Tyrone…
 15 hours ago
03.12.18
Kid Ink Visits Mexican Border For “Tell Somebody”…
 17 hours ago
03.12.18
Sober Johnny Manziel Busts Back At Michael Rapaport…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Must-See: Lakeith Stanfield And Tessa Thompson In “Sorry…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
Chief Keef Puts Self On Hip Hop Mt.…
 18 hours ago
03.12.18
It Was A Good Day: Anthony Davis Got…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Did Daylight Savings Throw Your Sunday Off?
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Tiger’s Still The GOAT! He’s Back Playing His…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Adorable: Derrick Rose Shakes And Bakes With Son…
 20 hours ago
03.12.18
Jhene Aiko Drops Skincare Gems In Instagram Comments
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Ouch: Nick Young Hurts Himself Diving Into Crowd…
 21 hours ago
03.12.18
Photos