West Johnston High School Put On Perimeter Lockdown After 7 People Tried To Enter

West Johnston High School was put on a perimeter lockdown today after seven individuals attempted to enter the school at around 11 a.m. today. School is still in session, but parents who wanted to pick their kids up were able to do so at around 12:30 p.m. There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the school.

According to WRAL:

Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the seven people — five males and two females — were in conversation with a student at the school and came to pick the student up. When the student didn’t come outside, the people went into the school.

Bizzell said officers arrived at the school and immediately took four of the people into custody. Three others ran away but were also caught.

No weapons were involved in the incident, Bizzell said, and no students, staff or officers were injured.

West Johnston High School on perimeter lockdown with heavy police presence after two unknown people tried to get into the school. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qaEiFFzNx3 — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) March 9, 2018

