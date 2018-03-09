Local
Home > Local

West Johnston High School Put On Perimeter Lockdown After 7 People Tried To Enter

Karen Clark
52 reads
Leave a comment
School LockDown

Source: Chris So / Getty

West Johnston High School was put on a perimeter lockdown today after seven individuals attempted to enter the school at around 11 a.m. today. School is still in session, but parents who wanted to pick their kids up were able to do so at around 12:30 p.m. There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the school.

According to WRAL:

Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the seven people — five males and two females — were in conversation with a student at the school and came to pick the student up. When the student didn’t come outside, the people went into the school.

Bizzell said officers arrived at the school and immediately took four of the people into custody. Three others ran away but were also caught.

No weapons were involved in the incident, Bizzell said, and no students, staff or officers were injured.

 

 

 

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (3/3 to 3/9)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (3/3 to 3/9)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (3/3 to 3/9)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (3/3 to 3/9)

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

 

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Lockdown , West Johnston High School

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.09.18
#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model…
 8 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 12 hours ago
03.09.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: There’s A Good Chance That [Redacted]…
 13 hours ago
03.09.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Is On To Cyrus…
 14 hours ago
03.09.18
25 items
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New…
 17 hours ago
03.08.18
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being…
 18 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
Timeline In Shambles: Popular Twitter Honey Lipstickthvg Asks…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out…
 23 hours ago
03.09.18
5 items
Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The…
 23 hours ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 23 hours ago
03.09.18
Photos