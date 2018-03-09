POLL: Should Daylight Savings Time Be Year Round

GREAT NEWS!

The dark days of winter are coming to a close marking the arrival of Day Light Saving Time. The bad news, you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. At 2 a.m. on March 11, 2018, sleepy-eyed Americans in most U.S. states will turn their clocks forward one hour, marking the beginning of Day Light Saving Time.

Clocks on your cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight. But other household clocks like alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios will have to be set manually.

Of course, when you set your clocks ahead also put home safety top of mind. Replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, once the batteries are replaced, test these safety devices to insure they work properly. Prepare or restock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle.

Daylight Saving Time was implemented in 1918, the primary reason was to conserve energy.

