Local
Home > Local

POLL: Should Daylight Savings Time Be Year Round

Jodi Berry
10 reads
Leave a comment
Variety of flying clocks with different time

Source: Barry Downard / Getty

GREAT NEWS!

The dark days of winter are coming to a close marking the arrival of Day Light Saving Time. The bad news, you’ll lose an hour of sleep this weekend. At 2 a.m. on March 11, 2018, sleepy-eyed Americans in most U.S. states will turn their clocks forward one hour, marking the beginning of Day Light Saving Time.

Clocks on your cell phones and computers will update automatically overnight. But other household clocks like alarm clocks, microwaves, stoves and car radios will have to be set manually.

Of course, when you set your clocks ahead also put home safety top of mind. Replace batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, once the batteries are replaced, test these safety devices to insure they work properly. Prepare or restock an emergency supply kit for your home and your vehicle.

Daylight Saving Time was implemented in 1918, the primary reason was to conserve energy.

Take our poll

Must Read:

Michael B. Jordan Vows To Use Inclusion Riders On Future Projects

eastern daylight savings time , Spring Forward

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading POLL: Should Daylight Savings Time Be Year Round

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.09.18
#BlackLove: Kofi Siriboe Proclaims His Love For Model…
 7 hours ago
03.09.18
DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love And Kelly Oubre Jr.…
 11 hours ago
03.09.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: There’s A Good Chance That [Redacted]…
 12 hours ago
03.09.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia Pope Is On To Cyrus…
 13 hours ago
03.09.18
25 items
Black Twitter Roasts Rachel Dolezal And Her New…
 16 hours ago
03.08.18
Rick Ross Shares His First Photo Since Being…
 17 hours ago
03.09.18
Mariah Carey-Ology: We React To Mimi’s Most Epic…
 20 hours ago
03.09.18
Aidonia & Govana Stay Fresh On The Golf…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Watch: Chloe x Halle Debut Their Visual For…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Timeline In Shambles: Popular Twitter Honey Lipstickthvg Asks…
 21 hours ago
03.09.18
Go Awf! FedEx & UPS Battle It Out…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
5 items
Bye Felisha: What You Never Knew About The…
 22 hours ago
03.08.18
Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female…
 22 hours ago
03.09.18
Photos