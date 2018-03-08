Local
Need Something To Do This Weekend? How About A Food Truck Rodeo In Durham On Sunday!

A Durham Central Park Food Truck Rodeo is an all-ages Sunday afternoon gathering of dozens of the Triangle’s most popular food trucks, five times each year. The event is free to attend. You simply pay for what you decide to eat from the trucks’ menus–from savory and stick-to-your-ribs to sweet treats. Durham-based Charles Latham & The Borrowed Band play two sets starting at 12:30 p.m. “One of the sharpest songwriters to emerge of late on the antifolk sphere…Charles Latham could be your new hero.”–INDY Week

Our non-profit partner for this rodeo is the Art Therapy Institute of NC. They’ll be bringing supplies to create a large scale Puzzle Project that shares the diversity, culture and connections within Durham. Add to it and see how we are all connected.

Guest trucks have included included American Meltdown, MaMa Dukes, Pie Pushers, Porchetta, Chez Moi Bakery and OnlyBurger. Locally-brewed craft beer and a band are always on hand. Dogs are allowed at the Food Truck Rodeo on regular (not retractable) leashes.

Food Truck Rodeos are rain or shine. Most trucks accept credit cards but an ATM machine is on site as well. Free parking is available in nearby lots. Well-behaved dogs on non-retractable leashes are allowed. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair so that you can enjoy a relaxing and enjoyable Durham afternoon with friends and family.

 

International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day

Today is International Women’s Day! Here are few of our own amazing women who’ve have graced the world with their talents and have inspired so many.

 

Photos