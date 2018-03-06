Barbie to release Katherine Johnson doll

Little girls around the world will soon be able to own a Barbie doll bearing the likeness of Katherine Johnson. Johnson was highlighted in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures,” where she broke boundaries for black women in mathematics and calculated dozens of trajectories for NASA, including the 1969 Apollo 11 flight to the moon. The Katherine Johnson Barbie doll is part of Mattel’s new series called “Inspiring Women.” There’s no exact date when the Katherine Johnson Barbie doll will hit shelves, the doll will also include educational information about the many achievements of Johnson.

