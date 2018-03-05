The Oscars In ‘Memoriam’ Segment Missing People

The 90th Academy Awards were held last night. Over all it went on without a hitch. Well, if you don’t include the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.

That segment is always very moving as you look and see different celebrities who passed away since the last show. Well, this year they forgot some names. A lot of names!

While Eddie Vedder honored the memory of Tom Petty with a performance of the late musician’s 1999 single, “Room at the Top,” the video showed a lot of people we knew had passed like Don Rickles, , Jerry Lewis, and Roger Moore but many people are asking what happen to Powers Boothe, Robert Guillaume, John Hillerman, Adam West, Jim Nabors, John Mahoney, Rose Marie, Della Reese, Charlie Murphy, David Ogden Stiers and Jerry Van Dyke.

If they added the Bollywood actress Sridevi who died on February 24th, then there was no reason to forget about the other celebrities. The Academy must have heard the complaints because some of the forgotten celebrities are on the slideshow on their Oscars.com page, but that doesn’t make up for forgetting these actors and directors. #NeedToDoubleCheck