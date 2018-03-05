Shaq Admits To Being Jealous Of Kobe’s Oscar Win

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar at the 90th annual Academy Awards for the animated short “Dear Basketball.”

His former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal took to Twitter to congratulate him — and of course, he couldn’t help but voice his playful envy:

Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 5, 2018

So who is winning their longstanding feud now?

