Shaq Admits To Being Jealous Of Kobe’s Oscar Win

The Black Mamba’s newest trophy has the big fella feeling some type of way — but he still sent his former teammate a congratulatory tweet.

Kobe Bryant won an Oscar at the 90th annual Academy Awards for the animated short “Dear Basketball.”

His former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Shaquille O’Neal took to Twitter to congratulate him — and of course, he couldn’t help but voice his playful envy:

So who is winning their longstanding feud now?

