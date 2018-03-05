Entertainment News
Tiffany Haddish Wore That Same White Dress AGAIN And She Doesn’t Care What You Think About It

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

When she said she was going to wear her $4000 Alexander McQueen multiple times, Tiffany Haddish wasn’t joking. The same dress she wore to the Girls Trip premier showed up on SNL and again last night at the Oscars.

 

 

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

33 photos Launch gallery

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

Continue reading The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

The 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party Brought Sequins And Skin

After the show is the after party. The Vanity Fair Oscars Party always brings out the celebs and this year, their outfits did not disappoint. It was a lot of sequin looks with some stars like model Joan Smalls wearing a full look and Scandal star Kerry Washington opting for it as an accent to her dress. Salma Hayek supported Black designers wearing a coveted Dapper Dan for Gucci ensemble. The after party was hosted by Radhika Jones, Editor In Chief of Vanity Fair. Click through our gallery and get into these after-party dresses!  

 

Photos