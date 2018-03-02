TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Madame C.J. Walker Building

D.L. Chandler
1 reads
Leave a comment

In modern times, business incubators are commonplace, serving as spaces where up and coming entrepreneurs gather to develop their ideas. Madam C.J. Walker, one of the wealthiest Black women of her era, established a building in Indianapolis to house her manufacturing company that also became a hub for Black businesses.

In 1927, eight years after Walker’s passing, the building was established and housed the Madame C.J. Walker Manufacturing Company, developing Walker’s popular hair care and beauty products. Space inside the downtown Indianapolis building was opened up to the community, which was part of Walker’s vision for Black entrepreneurs when her company was on the rise.

The building fell into disrepair over the decades and at one point, just housed Walker’s manufacturing company, but was largely abandoned. Though facing demolition in the 70’s, a group of investors and community organizers helped preserve the building which was renamed the Madame Walker Building Urban Life Center operating as a non-profit.

In the early ’80’s, a $2.5 million renovation restored the building as a theater space, and was renamed as the Madame C.J. Walker Building. In 1996, the building was renamed again to the Madame Walker Theatre Center.

In recent years, the building was vacant, but Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and the MWTC Board of Directors plan a $15.3 million renovation and it will become known as the Madame Walker Legacy Center.

The monies and new building will bring system and building improvements, along with new programming to better encompass the aims of the center.

In 1991, the Madame C.J. Walker Building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Little Known Black History Fact: Madame C.J. Walker Building

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Radio One Raleigh Raises Over 120K For St.…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Safaree Claims Nicki Minaj Was Abusive, Says He…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
The Internet Thinks Beyonce Took Shots At Tiffany…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Streamed: Gucci Mane & Migos Connect On ‘Solitaire,’…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Ladies, Sex Molds Of Safaree’s Gigantic Power Pole…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
All The Ways Beyoncé Came For Scalps &…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
35 items
Slay! Our Faves Shine At Essence’s Black Women…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
This TV Reporter’s Goofy Alpha Stroll Is Going…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Mary J. Blige Says She Made No Money…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
‘Top Off:’ Jay-Z, Beyonce & Future Bless Up…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Faith Evans -- for Women's Empowerment
Faith Evans Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment!
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Ha! Black Women Are Steppin’ Into Women’s History…
 1 day ago
03.02.18
Photos