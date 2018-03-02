Lifestyle
Iyanla Vanzant’s Advice For Tamar Braxton & Women Who Blame Their Friends For The Demise Of Their Relationships

"All relationships disintegrate from the inside out," Iyanla told HB.

Foxy NC Staff
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Beloved soul stirrer and spirit healer Iyanla Vanzant is gearing up for the new season of ‘Fix My Life,’ with a little advice for reality star singer Tamar Braxton and her estranged husband Vince Herbert.

During recent press rounds for ‘Tamar and Vince,’ the couple visited ‘The View’ together and finally addressed the ugly rumors surrounding their marriage, revealing a lot of their drama stemmed from Tamar’s ‘so called friends.’

In December, Tamar told her Instagram followers that Vince was expecting a child with another woman. The ‘Love & War’ songstress has since backtracked on the claim, saying ‘people being in her business,’ was the source of a lot of their relationship drama.

“You have to take responsibility for telling too much your business. I should’ve said, this is what my ‘so-called’ friends are telling me. The pregnancy rumors came from my friends,” Tay told the hosts.

When HelloBeautiful asked Iyanla her thoughts surrounding friends being too involved in their loved one’s relationship, Iyanla had this to say:

“No relationship is destroyed by the outside in. All relationships disintegrate from the inside out. There is something in the relationship that is in break down, or that is failing to operating accordingly. If there is a strong enough infrastructure, no matter what comes at the relationship, it will be able to survive.”

READ MORE: UNPOPULAR OPINION: You Can’t Ask All Your Girlfriends For Relationship Advice

So what happens to the friends who are often bystanders to their friend’s toxic relationships? Iyanla recommends one thing: Prayer.

“Sometimes it’s difficult watching a loved one hit rock bottom but then you have to remember it’s God who made the rock.So while to us it looks dramatic and unnecessary there is something this person is learning. So our job as bystanders is to call forth the highest and the greatest good, and not get caught up in the details. Don’t get caught up in the fact that he is ‘boo boo the fool’ and she’s madly in love with him. Let’s surround her in light. Let’s pray while she’s learning this lesson she doesn’t get physically harmed or injured. Let’s call forth the good in her. Let’s call forth the good in him.

Amen.

Tune in to the new season of ‘Iyanla, Fix My Life’ March 3rd at 9/8c on OWN for more inspiration.

 

Photos