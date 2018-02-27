Its going to get HOT on ‘Greenleaf’ Patti LaBelle joins show

Will Patti Labelle be serving up Patti pies on the upcoming season of Greenleaf? Labelle has a recurring role as Maxine Patterson, a famous Christian motivational speaker and the CEO of a global Christian self-help empire. Lady Mae Greenleaf and Maxine are old friends from back in the day, where Maxine will be Lady Mae’s adviser and greatest ally at the powerful Calvary mega church . Who knows what family misdeeds will be unveiled this season!

Greenleaf is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright and Clement Virgo. The show is in season 3 and currently in production in Atlanta and returns to OWN this summer.

Welcome to the #GREENLEAF family, Ms. Patti LaBelle! In the upcoming Season 3 Patti will play the role of Maxine Patterson, long-time friend of Lady Mae. Calvary will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/mk0jDQclkG — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) February 26, 2018

