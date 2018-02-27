The Gap New Ad Is Getting Praise!

In recent months, The Gap has taken bold steps with their advertising campaigns. During the holidays, they had a campaign called ‘Meet me in The Gap’. They weren’t just talking about the stores but about meeting people where they are in life.
Taking it a step farther, The Gap has started a campaign with women breastfeeding. WOW! All of the pictures are very tastefully done but it goes against what some people in society think is ‘nasty’ or ‘disgusting’. The idea of the campaign is to help ‘normalize’ breastfeeding.
1. Blake Lively shows off “The PERKS of breastfeeding,” adding “😳😊🍼👙🍼#YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde”
Source:Instagram
2. Olivia Wilde posted on Instagram, “My drinking buddy. #neverunderestimatethepowerofawoman.”
Source:Instagram
3. Alyssa Milano writes, “Ah, the joy of suckling! She lovingly watched the fishlike motions of the toothless mouth and she imagined that with her milk there flowed into her little son her deepest thoughts, concepts, and dreams.” ~Milan Kundera
Source:Instagram
4. Liv Tyler wrote alongside this photo, “Sunday morning snuggles with my baby girl. So grateful for this precious gift.”
Source:Instagram
5. Mom-on-the-go Audrina Patridge shares a photo of herself nursing.
Source:Instagram
6. Another gem from Alyssa.
Source:Instagram
7. Russian model Natalia Vodianova posted a peaceful photo of herself and then 1-month-old son, Maxim.
Source:Instagram
8. Pink said of this photo, “Looks like willow is having the best meal!”
Source:Instagram
9. Doutzen Kroes nursing on vacation.
Source:Instagram
10. Alanis Morissette has no shame in her game.
Source:Instagram
11. Gisele Bundchen is the epitome of supermodel mom.
Source:Instagram
12. Miranda Kerr breastfeeds in full glam mode.
Source:Instagram
13. Pink shared this adorable moment.
Source:Instagram
14. Gwen Stefani likes to breastfeed while enjoying nature.
Source:Instagram
15. Beyonce breastfed Blue Ivy back in 2012.
Source:Splash
16. Jamie King posted a photo of this precious moment.
Source:Twitter
17. Kourtney Kardashian even takes the time to breastfeed while filming KUWTK.
Source:Youtube
18. Salma Hayek breastfed a hungry baby while in Africa.
Source:Youtube
19. Angelina Jolie is no stranger to natural nursing.
Source:wmagazine
20. Alicia Silverstone sparked controversy while defending her decision to breastfeed.
Source:Getty
21. Jessica Alba is another mom who supports the natural nursing process.
Source:wenn
22. Gwyneth Paltrow often boasts about the benefits of nursing.
Source:Getty
23. Jessica Simpson credits breastfeeding for quick weight loss.
Source:instagram
