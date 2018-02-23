Entertainment News
Another First for Tiffany Haddish

Jodi Berry
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Here’s another first for actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish, she’s the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Haddish, in one of the entertainment industry’s break out stars of 2017. Earning much love for her role in Girls Trip alongside Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall. She was also the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live.

Haddish announced the news on Instagram Thursday!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. You go Sista Girl!

Oprah Claps Back At Trump’s ‘Insecure’ Diss With Dope Move

Photos