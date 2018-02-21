Applebee’s and IHOP Are Closing Locations

Are you a fan of Applebee’s and IHOP? Well you will have few locations to visit! Yep. Their parent company, Dine Brands Global, Inc.(formerly Dine Brands. They changed its name from Dine Equity on Tuesday) said in a statement “The expected closures will be based on several criteria, including meeting our brand and image standards as well as operational results.”

Applebee’s will close 60 to 80 locations this year. This is after they closed 99 locations in 2017. IHOP is scheduled to close 30 to 40 locations this year. Dine Brands Globe say that they’ve try to rebrand the restaurants to win over millennials but the younger generation doesn’t seem to be interested in the chain restaurant concept. Humm….

So it might be harder to get our ‘All-You-Can-Eat” Pancakes and your Applebee’s burger very soon.