Magnum P.I. Is Coming Back!

Young couple watching television.

Source: Katrina Wittkamp / Getty

Were you a big fan of the ’80’s show, ‘Magnum P.I.’? It’s coming back. Well at least in a TV movie but isn’t playing  the lead role this time because he’s on the CBS show, ‘Blue Bloods’. So who will be the new Magnum?

Jay Hernandez. Who you ask? He’s been acting for a while and you might have seen him several movies including Suicide Squad as Diablo,  Bad Moms and A Bad Moms Christmas as Jessie Harkness. He was also on several episodes of Scandal.

This time around, according to Variety magazine, Thomas Magnum is a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. The TV movie is schedule to debut later this year. CBS is trying to reach out to the younger generation with this reboot. Good luck Jay!

Photos