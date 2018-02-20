Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Can You Figure Out These Hilarious ‘Black Panther’ Spoilers Without Context?

Can You Figure It Out?

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Black Panther 3

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Black Panther has only been released nationwide for less than five days and folks who’ve seen it already have quotes and inside jokes from the film. Thanks to good people with sense, people on social media have found a way to talk about the film with people who saw it without spoiling too much for those who haven’t seen the epic movie — thus “Black Panther Spoilers Without Context” was born.

 

People found classic viral videos that perfectly parallel important or hilarious scenes from Black Panther:

 

 

If you haven’t seen the film yet, you probably should before folks start really spilling the tea and writing think pieces about the film. Beside, you don’t want to miss out on these jokes.

Hit the flip for more.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Can You Figure Out These Hilarious ‘Black Panther’ Spoilers Without Context?

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
'Suicide Squad' World Premiere - Inside Arrivals
Will Smith Reaches 10 Million Followers On Instagram…
 42 mins ago
02.21.18
Latina Magazine 'Hollywood Hot List' Party
Guess Who’s Headed Down The Aisle??? It’s Official!…
 1 hour ago
02.21.18
Women's Empowerment_Revised
Michael Strahan Is 2018’s Keynote Speaker!
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
British singer songwriter Sade Adu, lead singer of the
Sade Returns With New Song for A Wrinkle…
 2 hours ago
02.21.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 3 hours ago
02.21.18
Fix It Jesus! Former LHHA Star Althea Arrested…
 16 hours ago
02.21.18
Serena Williams Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ Giving Birth…
 17 hours ago
02.21.18
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape
 18 hours ago
02.21.18
Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
10 Child Stars From The 2000’s Who Grew…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Atlanta Airport Is Now Offering Non-Stop Flights To…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
02.21.18
Wendy Williams Has A Long History Of Being…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Michael B. Jordan & Lupita Nyong’o Are Flirting…
 20 hours ago
02.21.18
Photos