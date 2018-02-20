Can You Figure Out These Hilarious ‘Black Panther’ Spoilers Without Context?

Black Panther has only been released nationwide for less than five days and folks who’ve seen it already have quotes and inside jokes from the film. Thanks to good people with sense, people on social media have found a way to talk about the film with people who saw it without spoiling too much for those who haven’t seen the epic movie — thus “Black Panther Spoilers Without Context” was born.

y’all absolutely, without a doubt need to type “black panther spoiler but I don’t give you context” into the search bar right tf now! — Med. Boat 🚣🏾 (@blkgirlmagician) February 20, 2018

Black Panther spoiler alert without context pic.twitter.com/hmlWmFLOKm — waKENda forever♡ (@mskendrasalter) February 20, 2018

People found classic viral videos that perfectly parallel important or hilarious scenes from Black Panther:

Black panther spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/Puya2ywgXh — alyssa saw BP (@starkswakanda) February 19, 2018

BLACK PANTHER spoiler without giving you any context: https://t.co/UbAj1PwwGD — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) February 20, 2018

Black Panther spoiler without context https://t.co/o1T15HNEUR — kel saw black panther (@gaytonys) February 17, 2018

If you haven’t seen the film yet, you probably should before folks start really spilling the tea and writing think pieces about the film. Beside, you don’t want to miss out on these jokes.

i cant wait to be midway through black panther then think about these black panther spoilers without context posts and Realize — mr. рен (@stonersasuke) February 20, 2018

