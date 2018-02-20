Can You Figure Out These Hilarious ‘Black Panther’ Spoilers Without Context?

0 reads Leave a comment
Black Panther has only been released nationwide for less than five days and folks who’ve seen it already have quotes and inside jokes from the film. Thanks to good people with sense, people on social media have found a way to talk about the film with people who saw it without spoiling too much for those who haven’t seen the epic movie — thus “Black Panther Spoilers Without Context” was born.
People found classic viral videos that perfectly parallel important or hilarious scenes from Black Panther:
If you haven’t seen the film yet, you probably should before folks start really spilling the tea and writing think pieces about the film. Beside, you don’t want to miss out on these jokes.
Hit the flip for more.
