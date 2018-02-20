Entertainment News
23 Beautiful Pieces Of Art Inspired By Black Panther

Foxy NC Staff
KENYA-MOVIE-BLACK PANTHER-COSPLAY

Source: YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Getty

After pulling in the fifth highest opening box office of all time its safe to say that Black Panther inspired a lot of things in us all. It also inspired a lot of artists to create. Here are some of the best works of art shared on Instagram.

%100 Black Panther

A post shared by Buğrahan (@theressam) on

FOR THE CULTURE. I know some people are very excited to see BLACK PANTHER but please don’t try to book a flight to Wakanda after seeing the movie ooo. 😂😂😂. And don’t just dress up in African garments to go see the movie. Take time to learn about the different cultures and traditions in Africa. @michaelbjordan @danielkaluuya @chadwickboseman @im.angelabassett @danaigurira @lupitanyongo #art #artlife #densah #blackhistorymonth #essencestyle #style #streetfashion #lupitanyongo #blackpanther #streetstyle #dopeblackart #zulu #uganda #ghana #nigeria #somalia #jamaica #trinidad #kenya #southafrica #tanzania #cameroon #capeverde #togo #nigeria @thembitv_ #botswana #michelleobama #nakia #zimbabwe #guinea #wakanda

A post shared by Dennis Owusu-Ansah. 🇬🇭 (@denny_ow) on

