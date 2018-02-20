23 Beautiful Pieces Of Art Inspired By Black Panther

“Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors that jumped from the ships. Because they knew death was better than bondage." . . @michaelbjordan as Erik Killmonger in @blackpanther in watercolor. 3 hours total. . . #blackpanther #blackartists #marvel #blackpantherfanart #erikkillmonger #killmonger #wakanda #wakandaforever #dopeblackart @dope_black_art #michaelbjordan #tchalla #sketch #painting #etsy #pittsburghartists #bostonartists #fanart #watercolor #blackhistorymonth #africa #blackpantherart

