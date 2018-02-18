Entertainment News
If You’re A Fan Of ‘The Read’ This Video Will Make Your Whole Black History Month

Foxy NC Staff
Watch What Happens Live - Season 11

Source: Bravo / Getty

“The Read” podcast celebrated their five year anniversary over the weekend by selling out the Apollo theater and having a good ol’ Black time.

If you know anything about Kid Fury and Crissle, you know that they both share a love for the movie Sister Act — the sequel specifically. So much so that the intro to their live show was a lit lip sync performance of “Joyful Joyful”:

Congrats to Kid Fury and Crissle on going five years strong in the podcast game and still remaining their best Black selves.

Hit the flip to see the original “Joyful Joyful” performance to refresh your memory.

Continue reading If You're A Fan Of 'The Read' This Video Will Make Your Whole Black History Month

