Welp! Keshia Knight Pulliam Reportedly Owes $102K In Georgia State Back Taxes

The former "Cosby Show" actress better stop playing with the IRS.

Looks like getting kicked off “Celebrity Big Brother” and running out of breast milk aren’t Keshia Knight Pulliam’s biggest problems.

She apparently owes a grip in back taxes.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Pulliam has an outstanding tax balance of over $100,000 with the Georgia Department of Revenue.⠀⠀

In a filing in the Fayette Ga. Superior Court from last December, the “Rudy Huxtable” actress owes $51,469 in unpaid state taxes from 2011 and 2013. However, she has since accrued $27,806.13 in interest, $12,667.44 in penalties, $10,293.80 in collection fees and $50 in extra costs!

It’s unclear if she has paid anything on that total since the papers were filed. That, and Keshia has yet to publicly confirm this news.

Hopefully, she will be able to pay that down with the $200K she was given by CBS to appear on their reality show.

In the meantime, folks don’t play with the IRS and just pay your taxes.

Photos