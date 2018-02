Man Is Shocked When Flight Crew Announces That His Wife Is Pregnant

Continue reading #WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See ‘Black Panther’

#WakandaStyle: What To Wear When You See 'Black Panther'

The time has come to experience the Black excellence that is Black Panther, and getting your outfit right is a requirement for the culture! The internet has been showing out since word of Black Panther movie first broke. Immediately, the hashtag #BlackPantherSoLit put everyone on notice that they should be showing up in no less than their finest Coming To America-inspired ensemble. But with the premiere just hours away, do you know what you plan to wear? If not, we have some ideas!