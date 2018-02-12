Entertainment News
Leslie Jones’ Play-By-Play Of The Winter Olympics Will Have You Tuning In

The comedian spices up a big event.

Foxy NC Staff
2017 BET Awards - Roaming Show

Everyone likes to give commentary once in a while, especially when watching a major event.

Comedian Leslie Jones took side-talk to a whole new level when she decided to give her thoughts on the Winter Olympic sports.

All throughout the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star flooded her Twitter timeline with jokes about various competitions. One of the main clips that caught people’s attention was when she lusted after silver medalist luger Chris Mazdzer.

That’s not the only clip Leslie added her two cents to. Swipe through to hear more hilarious commentary coming out of her unfiltered mouth!

