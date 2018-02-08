New Music: Ne-Yo ‘Good Man’ Hot or Not

R& B crooner Ne-yo is BACK!

Ne-Yo recently released his new single ‘Good Man’ from his most anticipated album ‘Good Man,’ set to be released in late August, 2018. Ne-Yo sings about wanting to be a good man to his woman and appreciating what a good woman is worth, the track samples D’Angelo’s classic “Untitled (How Does It Feel),

Your thoughts-Is it Hot or Not?

