India.Arie in a Hizzy Fit with Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon for stealing from her

If you’re an India.Arie fan and attended her concerts, you’ve heard Arie use the word “songversation” in her shows.

#SongVersation is the name of 2 of my albums AND ALL of my performances – since 2010 – those who have witnessed ~ KNOW. I demand reapect. https://t.co/UoHdHWRN4Z — India.Arie (@indiaarie) February 5, 2018

The Grammy-winning artist believes the word is “sacred” and that the title of a recent Tonight Show skit was totally disrespectful. Arie accused Fallon and Timberlake of mis-appropriating the word, she took to Twitter to go all up in their crawl space, and let it be known she’s not the one to be trifled with.

I hear the @jimmyfallon show appropriated my sacred word #songversation Last night for a skit. 🤔 just be clear ~ Im offended. 💔 — India.Arie (@indiaarie) February 5, 2018

THIS not what I have cultivated this word for. Nope 🖐🏾 https://t.co/Hs3DFOU0Xe — India.Arie (@indiaarie) February 5, 2018

India.Arie has officially gone on record that she’s personally offended by the skit, but will she get an apology from Jimmy Fallon or Justin Timberlake?

