India.Arie in a Hizzy Fit with Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon for stealing from her

2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

If you’re an India.Arie fan and attended her concerts, you’ve heard Arie use the word “songversation” in her shows.

The Grammy-winning artist believes the word is “sacred” and that the title of a recent Tonight Show skit was totally disrespectful. Arie accused Fallon and Timberlake of mis-appropriating the word, she took to Twitter to go all up in their crawl space, and let it be known she’s not the one to be trifled with.

India.Arie has officially gone on record that she’s personally offended by the skit, but will she get an apology from Jimmy Fallon or Justin Timberlake?

Photos