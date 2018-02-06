Need A Job In Wake County? Here’s A Hiring Event To Check Out

​Are you looking for a job?

We are excited to host monthly hiring events to better connect YOU with employment opportunities!

Our hiring events attract employers from different industries and bring them together in one place so you can apply for the jobs that best fit your skill sets and career goals.

The February NCWorks Hiring Event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at the Wake County Human Services Swinburne Building, located at 220 Swinburne St. in Raleigh.

The hiring event will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

We will have 15+ employers on site who are looking for local talent to join their teams!

Check out our flier for additional information.

MUST be registered on Job seekersbe registered on NCWorks.gov to attend.

Please wear interview attire.

Please bring 15 copies of your resumé.

Looking for a job? Join us 2/8 for an NCWorks Hiring Event! Wear interview attire & bring 15 copies of your resumé https://t.co/0LVKQe6hb6 pic.twitter.com/GN45c0pYKD — Wake County, NC (@WakeGOV) February 6, 2018

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark