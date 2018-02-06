Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched Plan At Last Minute After Social Media Outrage

Leading up to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance, the internet was buzzing with news that Timberlake planned to perform with a Prince hologram. People were outraged.

If there really is a hologram of Prince planned for Super Bowl halftime, I’m gonna need one of the many local Minnesota volunteers to thwart it Mission Impossible-style. I’m not one to get mad at every little thing, but he specifically did not want that. Hope it’s a dumb rumor. — Caissie St.Onge (@Caissie) February 3, 2018

Dear Justin Timberlake and Superbowl people. If you're really planning on a Prince hologram you need to cancel that terrible idea right now. If you want to play some old video footage that's one thing. But P was very clear about this. pic.twitter.com/dgxpQTQHUz — Casey Rain | S-Endz | The Neosoulja (@CaseyRain) February 3, 2018

Then, Shelia E. jumped on Twitter and said she talked to Justin and confirmed there wouldn’t be a hologram.

Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans. I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram. 🙏🏽💋 pic.twitter.com/mhVXBfBa1B — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) February 4, 2018

But now, Page Six is reporting that Justin definitely planned on using a Prince hologram originally:

Justin Timberlake was “100 percent ready to use the hologram” for his Prince tribute during his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, sources say — but backed out at the last minute.

“He was 100 percent ready to use the hologram but nixed it due to backlash from social media and Prince fans. That’s why he had that sheet up like in your mama’s backyard,” sniped one insider.

All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities 21 photos Launch gallery All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities 1. CIARA Source:Getty 1 of 21 2. CIARA Source:Getty 2 of 21 3. CIARA Source:Getty 3 of 21 4. CIARA (L) AND RUSSELL WILSON (R) Source:Getty 4 of 21 5. DASCHA POLANCO Source:Getty 5 of 21 6. DASCHA POLANCO Source:Getty 6 of 21 7. DASCHA POLANCO Source:Getty 7 of 21 8. CIARA AND DASCHA POLANCO Source:Getty 8 of 21 9. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 9 of 21 10. ISSA RAE Source:Getty 10 of 21 11. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 11 of 21 12. JENNIFER LOPEZ Source:Getty 12 of 21 13. NE-YO Source:Getty 13 of 21 14. NE-YO Source:Getty 14 of 21 15. JAMIE FOXX Source:Getty 15 of 21 16. JAMIE FOXX Source:Getty 16 of 21 17. DJ KHALED Source:Getty 17 of 21 18. DJ KHALED Source:Getty 18 of 21 19. CARDI B. Source:Getty 19 of 21 20. CARDI B. Source:Getty 20 of 21 21. CARDI B. Source:Getty 21 of 21 Skip ad Continue reading All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities All The Fashion And Style From Super Bowl LII Weekend Festivities The Super Bowl LII was historic with the Philadelphia Eagles winning 41-33. While football was the focus, #TeamBeautiful was all about the fashion. We rounded up all the looks from Super Bowl weekend. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark