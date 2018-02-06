Justin Timberlake Planned To Use Prince Hologram, Ditched Plan At Last Minute After Social Media Outrage

Leading up to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime performance, the internet was buzzing with news that Timberlake planned to perform with a Prince hologram. People were outraged.
Then, Shelia E. jumped on Twitter and said she talked to Justin and confirmed there wouldn’t be a hologram.
But now, Page Six is reporting that Justin definitely planned on using a Prince hologram originally:
Justin Timberlake was “100 percent ready to use the hologram” for his Prince tribute during his Super Bowl halftime show performance on Sunday, sources say — but backed out at the last minute.
“He was 100 percent ready to use the hologram but nixed it due to backlash from social media and Prince fans. That’s why he had that sheet up like in your mama’s backyard,” sniped one insider.
