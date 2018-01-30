Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior Florence Kasumba Achieved Her LA Premiere Look

Darralynn Hutson
3 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Black Panther’s LA premiere was a celebration of eclectic fashion. Florence Kasumba, who portrays Ayo, a bad a** warrior in king T’Challa’s Dora Milaje army, stepped out in a black sequenced fitted creation from South African designer, David Tlale. The black gown lace gown with embroidery accents provided all the drama you’d expect at such an epic premiere. Because when you’re a professional in martial arts and an accomplished dancer, you have to dress accordingly.

Florence alongside stylist Jason Haley of HUNCH and makeup artist Dana Delaney, created the one of a kind red carpet moment. Florence looked every bit fierce accessorized in funky sandal wedges and an embroidered clutch purse from Christian Louboutin.

Get into the details of the look when you keep scrolling.

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

Florence Kasumba

Source: Batani-Khalfani / Batani-Khalfani

RELATED STORIES:

Hail Wakanda! Black Twitter Loses It Over New ‘Black Panther’ Movie Posters

A New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Is Out & Twitter Is Shook

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

16 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Continue reading Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 16 hours ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Photos