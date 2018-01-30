Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs With Kanye West In The Vault

There's a lot more music where that came from

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
Beats x Migos x Grammy Event

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Migos just dropped their latest project Culture II last week, and ever since rumors emerged that Kanye West was helping with production on the album, fans were excited at the prospect of a collaboration. When it came time for the actual album to be released, Ye was credited as a co-producer on the trio’s “BBO” record, but thankfully for many, it turns out that the crew has actually worked on a lot more songs with Mr. West than was actually released.

The Atlanta royalty revealed in an interview with E Bro on Beats 1 that they have more tracks with Kanye than what they put out. The group doesn’t really reveal if these songs in the stash have plans to ever be released or what they’re going to do with them, but we can only hope they see the light of day sometime.

Ebro also asks the Migos if they’ve ever paid a visit to Kanye’s house, which the trio reveals is a “top secret” compound. Quavo answers the question regarding Ye’s house saying, “To the crazy compound with all the top secret shit go down. Yeah, yeah, yeah—I’ve heard of it, I didn’t know it had a name though. It’s called No Name.”

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs With Kanye West In The Vault

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
8 items
Kanye Debuts #YeezySeason6 With Kim K Clones
 3 hours ago
01.31.18
A Thread Of Rihanna’s Greatest Twitter Clapbacks
 7 hours ago
01.31.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 12 hours ago
01.31.18
Oh No! LisaRaye McCoy’s California Home Was Burglarized!
 16 hours ago
01.31.18
Shoot! Morehouse Debate Team Turns Up To BlocBoy…
 19 hours ago
01.31.18
LOL: Woman Tried To Bring This Bizarre Animal…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
Have You Ever Seen This Footage Of Black…
 20 hours ago
01.31.18
DMX Taken Into Custody: A Look Back At…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Millennials Give Ultimate Clapback When A Show Asks…
 21 hours ago
01.31.18
Would You Pass Up $50,000 For A 10…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
These Celebs Could Totally Star In 90’s TV…
 22 hours ago
01.31.18
It’s Lit: Migos Have A Lot More Songs…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Here’s What People Are Saying About ‘Black Panther’…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior…
 23 hours ago
01.31.18
Photos