Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Video: Oprah Didn’t Just Eat Bread For Her Birthday…She Went Straight For The Cornbread!

Karen Clark
6 reads
Leave a comment
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Oprah celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday. In honor of the big day, she ate the bread!!!!

 

 

And she’s feeling pretty good about where she is in life.

 

 

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 25, 2012

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

9 photos Launch gallery

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

Continue reading How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah’s Quotes (PHOTOS)

How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)

When I think of how I want to live my best life, I always envision Oprah. Aside from being a billionaire at just 59-years-old (Happy Birthday Mama O), she has surrounded herself with a group of brilliant team players and made it her life mantra to teach us how to be better souls. From being grateful for every lesson we experience, to dreaming dreams we can barely imagine--here's how to live your best life using Oprah's best quotes.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

birthday , Oprah

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Video: Oprah Didn’t Just Eat Bread For Her…
 3 hours ago
01.30.18
Braids look beautiful on her
That Kim K Girl Said She Was Wearing…
 5 hours ago
01.30.18
16 items
Welcome To Wakanda: The Royal Red Carpet Premiere
 5 hours ago
01.30.18
Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity…
 5 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Young Hollywood Offers Seemingly Genuine Apology…
 16 hours ago
01.30.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Excludes Bianca From St. Maarten…
 17 hours ago
01.30.18
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars
 19 hours ago
01.30.18
Food van owner posing next to signboard
Women’s Empowerment 2018 Vendor Application
 20 hours ago
01.30.18
Global Premiere: Bump “For You” By New Orleans’…
 20 hours ago
01.30.18
White Woman Apologizes For Calling Black Child A…
 22 hours ago
01.30.18
No Filter: 8 Sundance Movies To Look Out…
 22 hours ago
01.30.18
When A Drake Line Threatens Your Relationship
 23 hours ago
01.30.18
One High Schooler’s Incredible Basketball Shot Goes Viral
 23 hours ago
01.30.18
It’s A Boy: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend…
 1 day ago
01.30.18
Photos