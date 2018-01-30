Video: Oprah Didn’t Just Eat Bread For Her Birthday…She Went Straight For The Cornbread!

6 reads Leave a comment
Oprah celebrated her 64th birthday yesterday. In honor of the big day, she ate the bread!!!!
And she’s feeling pretty good about where she is in life.
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)
9 photos Launch gallery
How To Live Your Best Life: According To Oprah's Quotes (PHOTOS)
1. Relax & LiveSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Be Grateful For The StruggleSource:Getty 2 of 9
3. Live Like A QueenSource:Getty 3 of 9
4. Try AgainSource:Getty 4 of 9
5. Educate YourselfSource:Getty 5 of 9
6. Invest In Great FriendsSource:Getty 6 of 9
7. Dream BigSource:Getty 7 of 9
8. HealingSource:Getty 8 of 9
9. Speaking UpSource:Getty 9 of 9
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours