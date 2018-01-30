Black Panther’s Premiere Has Everyone Excited

Last night in Los Angels the first screening of ‘Black Panther’ was shown and the movie world is on FIRE! If you are sick about hearing about this movie, then stop reading because the reviews are coming out and they are saying that is it AMAZING.

Jen Yamato, Los Angeles Times writer wrote “‘Black Panther’ is incredible, kinetic, purposeful,” . “A superhero movie about why representation & identity matters, and how tragic it is when those things are denied to people.”

“I never wanted this movie to end, and as soon as it did I wanted to go back!” tweeted Mashable critic Angie Han.

Pictures from the screening have been circling all over social media.

Hate that you missed the red carpet? Check it out!

So are you excited? Is it February 16th yet?

