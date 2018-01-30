Entertainment News
Lil Rel Snubbed By The Oscars

Get Out star reveals why The Academy hasn't invited him to The Oscars yet.

2016 Winter TCA Tour - Day 9

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

It looks like Lil Rel is not on the list for the Oscars this year.

Even though he plays an important part in the Oscar-nominated film Get Out, the Academy hasn’t sent Lil Rel his invite to the 2018 Oscar Awards.

The comedian revealed the disappointing news during his recent visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! According to Lil Rel, the Academy told him that he wasn’t in the first round of invitees. He’s been waitlisted, if you will.

While he could easily play the moment for nothing but jokes, it seems that Lil Rel was actually disappointed by the news.

