Trump wages Twitter war with Jay-Z

Jodi Berry
Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Trump lashed out at the Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, after an interview with CNN’s Van Jones, saying Trump’s comment about “s–hole countries was “hurtful” and questioned his claims about creating jobs for blacks.

Trump took to twitter with this response.

“Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!

Here’s Jones response.

Photos