Trump wages Twitter war with Jay-Z

Trump lashed out at the Grammy-winning rapper Jay-Z, after an interview with CNN’s Van Jones, saying Trump’s comment about “s–hole countries was “hurtful” and questioned his claims about creating jobs for blacks.

Trump took to twitter with this response.

“Somebody please inform Jay Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!

Here’s Jones response.

Someone needs to inform @realdonaldtrump that I ALREADY asked Jay Z whether black employment figures redeem Trump’s presidency. And Jay’s answer last night on the #VanJonesShow was POWERFUL !!! … Watch the VIDEO for yourself: https://t.co/7Sv3rHKkmW https://t.co/jbHpkKOM5o — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 28, 2018

